King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $24.01 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $24,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5,400.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Booking from $5,560.00 to $5,960.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5,850.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,370.43.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,353.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4,849.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,671.37. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,337.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 22.19%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

