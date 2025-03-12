King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,817 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $9,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLLI. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 2.3 %

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $101.08 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $120.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $517.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.83 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OLLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.29.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Larry Kraus sold 10,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,464.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,179.90. This represents a 84.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $717,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Stories

