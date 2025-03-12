King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 2,035 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,545,901,000. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $822,973,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463,618 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Constellation Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.62. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.85 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $124.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.