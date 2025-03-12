King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 106,569 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 87.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,569 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $34,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 96.7% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.71, for a total transaction of $965,757.88. Following the sale, the president now owns 164,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,183,234.11. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total transaction of $835,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 66,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,819.32. This represents a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,313 shares of company stock worth $11,113,733. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $168.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.43. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.34 and a fifty-two week high of $175.41. The company has a market capitalization of $96.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ICE

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.