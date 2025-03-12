King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 37.0% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Webster Financial by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WBS opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.09. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $63.99.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.53 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $459,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,063,228.93. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurence C. Morse sold 13,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $780,728.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,988.56. The trade was a 41.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WBS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.08.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

