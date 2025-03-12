KickToken (KICK) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $561,968.62

KickToken (KICK) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 12th. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $561,968.62 and $0.54 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00003278 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00024116 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,008.80 or 0.99562132 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005718 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00003843 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,489,191 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,489,191.44292781. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00456451 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.