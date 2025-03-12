Kezar Life Sciences (KZR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.71) per share for the quarter.

Kezar Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KZR opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.49. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KZR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

