Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 25.83%.

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of KEQU stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.20. The stock had a trading volume of 26,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Kewaunee Scientific has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $71.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Insider Activity at Kewaunee Scientific

In other news, VP Douglas J. Batdorff sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $227,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,500. The trade was a 40.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald T. Gardner III sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $74,489.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,675.08. This represents a 5.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,994 shares of company stock worth $729,430 over the last three months. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kewaunee Scientific stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report) by 2,605.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Kewaunee Scientific were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

