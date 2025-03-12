Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Takes $4.47 Million Position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Talen Energy during the third quarter worth about $2,026,342,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,448,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,108,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,724,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,363,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Talen Energy Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of TLN stock opened at $176.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00. Talen Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $258.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TLN. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price target on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $242.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.20.

Insider Activity at Talen Energy

In other Talen Energy news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 4,893,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $999,988,155.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,475,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,188,115.45. This trade represents a 43.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Talen Energy Company Profile

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

