Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $422.29 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,802,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 527,272 shares during the period. Williams Companies comprises 10.0% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $422,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 60,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, COO Micheal G. Dunn sold 96,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $5,128,278.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 714,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,907,316.72. The trade was a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 8,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $511,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,492.50. This trade represents a 28.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,583 shares of company stock valued at $7,107,758 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.07.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE WMB opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.33.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.29%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

