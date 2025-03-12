Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $8,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 530.8% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in GE Vernova by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova Stock Up 5.0 %

NYSE:GEV opened at $283.52 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $447.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $357.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.22 billion and a PE ratio of 50.99.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GEV. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $471.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $361.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.02.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

