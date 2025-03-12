Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BZ shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kanzhun from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Kanzhun from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

BZ traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $18.60. The company had a trading volume of 652,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,489. Kanzhun has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kanzhun will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kanzhun

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 403.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kanzhun by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Kanzhun in the third quarter worth $61,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 38.0% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

