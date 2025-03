Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 57000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Kane Biotech Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -331.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marc Edwards purchased 2,000,000 shares of Kane Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. 37.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kane Biotech Company Profile

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops its products using coactiv+ technology, an antimicrobial wound gel platform; and DispersinB technology, a naturally occurring enzyme that cleaves the bacterial surface polysaccharide poly-b-1, 6-N-acetylglucosamine for treating wounds and otic infections.

