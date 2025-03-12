Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 580,982 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $36,733,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,641,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $652,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,665 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth about $62,849,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 32.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,713,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,043,000 after acquiring an additional 900,575 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,572,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,450,000 after acquiring an additional 671,028 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 23.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,187,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,561,000 after acquiring an additional 601,234 shares during the period. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CM opened at $55.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $67.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.18. The firm has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.6723 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.