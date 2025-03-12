Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 16,791 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,791 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $51,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SHW shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $423.00 target price (up from $418.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target (down from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.13.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $353.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $282.09 and a 52-week high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $353.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.96.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total transaction of $1,008,479.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,009.50. The trade was a 34.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

