Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 161,240 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,284 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,240 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $47,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AEM. Raymond James set a $105.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.02 and a fifty-two week high of $101.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

