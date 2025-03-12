Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $86.64 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 592,202 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 33,129 shares during the period. Electronic Arts comprises about 0.8% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $86,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,607,817 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $235,224,000 after acquiring an additional 95,190 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,520 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $213,089,000 after acquiring an additional 36,153 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 983.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 257,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $36,993,000 after acquiring an additional 234,098 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $3,730,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.78.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $137.88 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $168.50. The company has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $234,405.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,935.22. This represents a 5.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $147,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,405.12. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $3,428,645 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

