Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $76.89 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,427,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,365 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises approximately 0.7% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $76,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 7,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 7,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.18.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $55.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.