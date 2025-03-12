Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $66.73 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,077,083 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 98,126 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $66,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in eBay by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,580 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of eBay by 794.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 70,616 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 62,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of eBay by 5,091.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 142,051 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 139,315 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY stock opened at $65.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.32. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $71.61.

eBay Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $378,281.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,709,615.50. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $260,082.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,778.80. The trade was a 5.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,509. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

