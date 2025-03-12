Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $33.38 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,863 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $33,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AWK. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 32,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Water Works from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.57.

American Water Works stock opened at $143.51 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $152.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

