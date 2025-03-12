Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 246,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,246 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $43,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,039,000 after purchasing an additional 67,716 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,791,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,326,000 after buying an additional 131,515 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 925,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,223,000 after buying an additional 61,600 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 780,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,720,000 after buying an additional 263,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $176.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $196.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JKHY. Northcoast Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.80.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

