Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 1,702,748 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 365.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,168,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702,748 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $55,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

