Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in February

Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.5 days.

JTC Stock Performance

JTC stock remained flat at C$12.18 during trading hours on Wednesday. 6,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,527. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.00. JTC has a twelve month low of C$9.98 and a twelve month high of C$14.15.

JTC Company Profile

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates in two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

