Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in February

Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.5 days.
JTC Stock Performance
JTC stock remained flat at C$12.18 during trading hours on Wednesday. 6,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,527. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.00. JTC has a twelve month low of C$9.98 and a twelve month high of C$14.15.
JTC Company Profile
