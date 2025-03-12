JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 51.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TSLA. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cowen raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.81.

Tesla Stock Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $17.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $247.61. 89,109,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,735,156. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $360.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.53. The firm has a market cap of $796.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.09, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,643,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,063,565.40. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 422,452 shares of company stock valued at $153,659,530. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

