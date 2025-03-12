JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) Price Target to $5.00

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 100.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EVGO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on EVgo from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of EVgo from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.11.

Get EVgo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVGO

EVgo Price Performance

EVGO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 382,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506,204. EVgo has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87.

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EVgo will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at EVgo

In other news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 44,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $150,667.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 95,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,312.26. This represents a 31.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Nanus sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $115,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,882,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,411,760. This trade represents a 79.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,061,563 shares of company stock valued at $115,225,745. 66.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of EVgo by 32.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of EVgo by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of EVgo by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVgo by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of EVgo by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVgo

(Get Free Report)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.