Jones Trading Begins Coverage on Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Jones Trading began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Jones Trading’s price target points to a potential upside of 333.84% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Nuvation Bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nuvation Bio by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,285,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,460,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,732,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,951,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after buying an additional 922,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,166,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after buying an additional 191,031 shares during the period. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $11,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.
Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.
