Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 117 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $188.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.48 and a 200 day moving average of $196.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $176.09 and a 12-month high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

