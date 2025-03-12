Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 755,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,367,000 after buying an additional 38,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,743,000 after buying an additional 18,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,663,000 after buying an additional 44,351 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 487.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 254,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,260,000 after buying an additional 211,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 117,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $105.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.85 and a 12 month high of $139.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.42 and a 200-day moving average of $120.08.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hawkins had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Hawkins in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

