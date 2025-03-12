Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.92 Million Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,172,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,157,000 after buying an additional 18,025 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 818,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,266,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,236,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATO. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $148.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $110.97 and a 1-year high of $154.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.46 and its 200-day moving average is $141.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

