Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.15 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,423,000 after purchasing an additional 25,278 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MKC opened at $83.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.39 and its 200-day moving average is $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $86.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $2,163,926.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at $475,814.31. The trade was a 81.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

