Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 462 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 647.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $176.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.78 and a 200 day moving average of $176.03. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

