Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $127.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $114.37 and a one year high of $135.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

