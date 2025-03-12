John S. Marr, Jr. Sells 6,000 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total value of $3,714,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,477. The trade was a 46.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TYL stock opened at $565.73 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.80 and a 12-month high of $661.31. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.35, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $599.77 and a 200-day moving average of $598.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $615.00 price objective (down from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Maiden Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

