Jessica Largent Sells 3,595 Shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA) Stock

Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA – Get Free Report) Director Jessica Largent sold 3,595 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.70, for a total transaction of C$45,659.38.

Jessica Largent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Jessica Largent sold 11,737 shares of Perpetua Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.12, for a total transaction of C$153,998.83.

Perpetua Resources Price Performance

TSE PPTA opened at C$13.25 on Wednesday. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of C$5.06 and a 1 year high of C$18.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$661.82 million, a P/E ratio of -28.78, a P/E/G ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 2.31.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp is focused on the exploration, site restoration, and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. The Project is one of the highest-grade, open-pit gold deposits in the United States and is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and produce both gold and the only mined source of antimony in the United States.

