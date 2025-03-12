Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) is New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 330.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 338,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,148 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for about 2.7% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $17,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 89,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 13,737 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,054,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,613,000 after purchasing an additional 830,166 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 149,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 74,368 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $21,061,000. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 325,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,499,000 after acquiring an additional 58,562 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $51.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.81.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

