J. M. Smucker Q4 EPS Estimate Decreased by William Blair

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report issued on Thursday, March 6th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.27. The consensus estimate for J. M. Smucker’s current full-year earnings is $9.88 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:SJM opened at $114.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.73. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $98.77 and a 1-year high of $127.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.28.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -179.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $112,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,942. This represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1,329.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

