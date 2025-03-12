Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,253 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $15,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITRN. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 84,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,514 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 23,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 214.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.10. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $45.43.

Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $82.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.81 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.65%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. This is a boost from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

About Ituran Location and Control

(Free Report)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

