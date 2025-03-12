iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $70.20 and last traded at $67.67, with a volume of 352812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.54.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.09 and a 200-day moving average of $69.87. The stock has a market cap of $610.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.