iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.93 and last traded at $87.74, with a volume of 56260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.06.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.50 and its 200 day moving average is $93.71. The company has a market cap of $549.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Get iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.