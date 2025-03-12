iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 674,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 396,481 shares.The stock last traded at $100.61 and had previously closed at $101.49.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.90.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

