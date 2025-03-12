iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stake Lowered by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,328.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 108,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $123.52 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $121.20 and a one year high of $152.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.72 and a 200-day moving average of $138.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.3508 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

