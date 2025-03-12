iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,357,000 after buying an additional 60,576 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 611.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ opened at $119.16 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $109.12 and a twelve month high of $136.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

