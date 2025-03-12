iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,344.6% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 38,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,562,000 after acquiring an additional 37,627 shares during the last quarter. Tassel Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,645,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 65,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $362.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.71. The stock has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $315.24 and a 1-year high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.