iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR) Short Interest Up 547.5% in February

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, an increase of 547.5% from the February 13th total of 11,800 shares. Currently, 38.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.8 days.

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Price Performance

IWTR stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $29.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224. iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 million, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.79.

Get iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.7812 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF

About iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF ( NASDAQ:IWTR Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 23.46% of iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (IWTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global companies that derive revenue from sustainable water or demonstrate relatively efficient water management. IWTR was launched on Sep 20, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.