iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Position Reduced by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,588,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,549,000 after acquiring an additional 78,917 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,295,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 729,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,494,000 after purchasing an additional 19,749 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 455,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,058,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 421,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,504,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $105.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $98.51 and a 1-year high of $115.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.25.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

