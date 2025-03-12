iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.5% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,176,338,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,905,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,426,000 after purchasing an additional 91,948 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,357,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,205,000 after purchasing an additional 346,414 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,651,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,208,000 after purchasing an additional 180,849 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,225,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,542,000 after buying an additional 21,739 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of USMV opened at $91.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.79. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.58.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

