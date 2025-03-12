iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) Stock Position Lessened by Idaho Trust Bank

Idaho Trust Bank decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWD. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the third quarter worth $695,000. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Sweden ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EWD stock opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.63. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.88 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Profile

Ishares

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.