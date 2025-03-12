iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,724 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 287.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.