iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 106,731 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $82.16 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $84.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

