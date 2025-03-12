iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,887 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 85,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 53,266 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,049,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $757,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXC stock opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.46. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $36.79 and a one year high of $45.22.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

